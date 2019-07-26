George and Nancy Lynn
Home • Manchester
Occupations • George works at an environmental engineering company. Nancy is a retired teacher in the Parkway School District
George and Nancy Lynn began their garden long after moving into their home 30 years ago. Their yard backs up to a wooded area in Manchester, and large oak and southern pine trees cover the area, creating a shady space and an evolving challenge.
“I call our garden a ‘horticultural mortuary’ because I’ve found a lot of things that die in the garden, but through that process, we’ve found a lot of things that really thrive,” George says.
They now grow more than 300 varieties of hostas, along with trees, flowers and jack-in-the-pulpit plants.
Because they work on the garden themselves, George and Nancy considered how much they could handle. The garden rests atop a hill, with steps leading up to it.
“Every bag of mulch, every bag of crushed rock for the walkway, every brick for lining and every plant has to be carried up and implanted,” George says.
Chip Tynan of Missouri Botanical Garden recognized the beauty in the garden and the advantages of the couple’s plant selection.
“Artfully designed foliage color and texture in mass plantings that will be attractive all season,” Tynan says. “This garden personifies the ideal shaded oasis and provides a sense of cool, restful seclusion.”
The Lynns say they spend a minimum of 20 hours a week caring for the garden, but George says the work does not feel like a job. They maintain the space throughout the year, constantly working to improve.
“It’s our oasis in the desert,” George says.