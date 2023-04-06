Olivia Coll, junior, Edwardsville Placed sixth at 100 last year; sectional champ won 19 matches this season.

Zoe Fisher, junior, Pacific Third-place finisher at 120 in Class 1, had a record of 35-10.

Toby Goertz, junior, Lafayette Finished fourth at 125 in Class 2 to wrap up a 29-11 season.

Mya Hairston, sophomore, Festus Sixth for Windsor last season, Hairston (39-9) took fourth for Festus at 100.

Dashiya Houston, senior, Lafayette Fourth-place finisher at 190 in Class 2 went 33-11.

Hali Jensen, freshman, Wright City Lost opening match but rallied to take fourth at 115 and finish 43-10.

Andrea Karagiannis, senior, Seckman Fourth-place finish at 105 to cap a 38-13 season.

Sophie Miller, senior, Francis Howell Central Went 40-6 this season, placing fifth at 110 in Class 2.

Kami Ratcliff, junior, Belleville East Finished 20-5 and placed eighth at state.

Eddyson Reeves, junior, Herculaneum Placed fourth at 130 in Class 1, finishing 40-3.

Keely Rulo, senior, Belleville East Sectional champion at 190, Rulo finished the season 20-8.

Audrey Scherer, junior, Lindbergh After two state runner-up finishes, Scherer (37-9) placed fifth at 115.

Lily Steigerwald, senior, Holt The Indians' 120-pounder (31-6) placed fifth at state.

Alyssa Washington, senior, Marquette State runner-up at 235 finished with a 39-12 record.