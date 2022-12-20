THIRD TEAM

JACK FAVAZZA, junior, Marquette

Favazza posted pair of topfour finishes at the Class 2 state meet. He had a thirdplace effort in the 200-yard individual medley and a fourth-place showing in the 100 breaststroke.

JEFFREY GE, junior, MICDS

Ge turned in a runner-up performance in the Class 2 100-yard breaststroke final and was also a member of the Rams' fifth-place 200 medley relay team.

JEREMIAH KOENIG, junior, Parkway South

Third-place finish in 100yard breaststroke and sixth-place showing in 200 freestyle at Class 1 state meet. Also on second-place 200 medley and fourth-place 400 free relay teams.

CALEB WARNER, junior, Lafayette

Finished fourth in 100-yard breaststroke and sixth in 200 individual medley at Class 1 state meet. Also member of Lancers' 200 medley and 200 free relay teams that finished third and eighth, respectively.

QUIN WOLFF, senior, Parkway Central

Co-captained Colts to Class 1 team state championship. Finished sixth in 100-yard freestyle, seventh in 200 free and was member of title-winning 200 free relay team and runner-up 400 free relay squad.