SAM KARRAKER, senior, Belleville Township Karraker, a 5-foot-10 forward, was the area's scoring leader with 64 points (41 goals, 23 assists). He had seven hat tricks and five game winning goals.

BRENDEN KORTE, senior, CBC The 5-foot-9 Korte could have been one of the area's top defensemen this season but moved to center to fill a need for the Cadets. He flourished in his new role with 23 points (15 goals, 8 assists).

ALEXANDER RINGHOFER, senior, Lindbergh A 5-foot-7 forward, Ring hofer was top scorer on team that advanced to Challenge Cup quarterfinals. Finished with 44 points (29 goals, 15 assists), including two hat tricks and two game-winning goals.

CURTIS BRUEN, senior, SLUH Bruen, who plays an offensive role on his club team, took on defense-first role for Jr. Billikens blue line. The 6-foot defenseman scored game winner against Kirkwood in Challenge Cup semi final.

MITCH GEISER, senior, De Smet The 5-foot-10 defenseman scored five playoff goals after recording only one assist in regular season. Scored game-winner in both semi final and championship game.

KONNER CANOVA, senior, Lafayette A four-year starter, the 5-foot-7 goalie willed Lancers into their second successive Wicken heiser Cup final. Canova went 5-4 with a .930 save percentage and two shutouts during the postseason run.