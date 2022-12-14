THIRD TEAM

ANNABELLE BUSH, sophomore, St. Dominic
Fifth at Class 3 state tournament for second top-10 state finish in as many tries.
BROOKE INCHIOSTRO, junior, Francis Howell
Helped Vikings to fourth-place team finish at Class 4 state tournament. Fourth individually at district.
AVERY MCLAUGHLIN, sophomore, Visitation
Tied for eighth individually in Class 3 state tournament, helping Vivettes to runner-up team showing.
EMMA PARKER, junior, Eureka
Tied for second at Suburban Conference Yellow Pool tourney, missed Class 4 all-state by one shot.
REESE REINHARDT, sophomore, Lindbergh
Six top-eight finishes. Earned Class 4 all-state status with 15th-place finish.
CALLI SMITH, senior, Waterloo
Tied for eighth in Class 1A state tournament. Regional runner-up. Signed with SIU Carbondale.