THIRD TEAM

ANNABELLE BUSH, sophomore, St. Dominic

Fifth at Class 3 state tournament for second top-10 state finish in as many tries.

BROOKE INCHIOSTRO, junior, Francis Howell

Helped Vikings to fourth-place team finish at Class 4 state tournament. Fourth individually at district.

AVERY MCLAUGHLIN, sophomore, Visitation

Tied for eighth individually in Class 3 state tournament, helping Vivettes to runner-up team showing.

EMMA PARKER, junior, Eureka

Tied for second at Suburban Conference Yellow Pool tourney, missed Class 4 all-state by one shot.

REESE REINHARDT, sophomore, Lindbergh

Six top-eight finishes. Earned Class 4 all-state status with 15th-place finish.

CALLI SMITH, senior, Waterloo

Tied for eighth in Class 1A state tournament. Regional runner-up. Signed with SIU Carbondale.

