"This Is Spinal Tap" (1984)

Don’t be fooled by the small box office totals of “This Is Spinal Tap” — this beloved comedy is the granddaddy of music mockumentaries, following England’s “loudest” band, Spinal Tap, around America as it promotes its album “Smell the Glove" and mounts the greatest comeback of all time.

Stars: Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Rob Reiner, Ed Begley Jr., Fran Drescher, Billy Crystal, Dana Carvey, Anjelica Huston, Fred Willard

Director: Rob Reiner

Rating: R

Box office: $4 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 95 percent critics, 92 percent audience

Award Recognition: National Film Registry selected it for preservation.

Random: Reiner was reportedly told he could have chosen a more well-known band for the “documentary.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.