THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

Dec. 27, 1987: Steve Largent of the Seattle Seahawks became the NFL's all-time reception leader in the Seahawks' 41-20 loss to Kansas City. Largent's six catches gave him 752, surpassing the 750 by San Diego's Charlie Joiner. Gayle Sierens announced the game for NBC becoming the first female play-by-play announcer in NFL history.

Dec. 27, 2015: Kansas City beat Cleveland 17-13 for its ninth consecutive victory and clinched a playoff spot when Pittsburgh lost to Baltimore. The Chiefs and 1986 Jets were the only teams in NFL history with a nine-game win streak and five-game losing streak in the same season.

Dec. 28, 1958: The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 23-17 in overtime to win the NFL championship at Yankee Stadium. QB Johnny Unitas took the Colts 80 yards in 13 plays, the last a one-yard carry by Alan Ameche at 8:15 of sudden death. The game is widely known as "The Greatest Game Ever Played." With a national television audience watching, this game is believed to have made the NFL a challenger to baseball as the national pastime.

Dec. 28, 1975: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Viking 17-14 on Roger Staubach's desperate 50-yard pass to Drew Pearson in the final minute of an NFC Divisional playoff game. Staubach later told reporters he got knocked down on the play, closed his eyes and said a Hail Mary. The term "Hail Mary" is born. Dec. 28, 2008: The Cleveland Browns lost to Pittsburgh 31-0, setting an NFL record by failing to score a touchdown for six straight games.

— Associated Press