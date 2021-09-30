Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Gabby Barrett

New country music superstar Thomas Rhett brings his “Center Point Road Tour” to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this weekend. “I can’t even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band and crew,” he said in a statement. “We’ve dreamt about this moment for a long time, and I feel more rejuvenated and excited than ever to get back out there as safely as possible to connect in person over live music again, especially with so much new material to share.” By Kevin C. Johnson