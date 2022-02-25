 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Viloteau

When 8 p.m. Feb. 26 • Where The Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Road • How much $34-$39; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-567-5566; stlclassicalguitar.org

French guitarist and educator Thomas Viloteau is the winner of a number of prestigious musical awards as well as the Guitar Foundation of America and Francisco Tárrega competitions. He is also the author of a bestselling technique book, “In the Black Box,” and he teaches at the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University. Viloteau’s forthcoming album, “Suites,” is due for release in April. For those who prefer to view a recording of the concert later, tickets are available on the St. Louis Classical Guitar website, as is information about a masterclass conducted by Viloteau on Feb. 27 at UMSL. By Daniel Durchholz

Kevin McBeth

Kevin McBeth. Photo by Dan Dreyfus

