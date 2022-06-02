Thomas Zych found innocent after being charged for cable conspiracy

Thomas E. Zych, president of the Board of Alderman, was acquitted in 1987 after a jury trial of several men.
The charges arose out of attempts to secure the city's cable television franchise.
Convicted were Eugene P. Slay, Leroy Tyus, a former Democratic committeeman, and James D. Cullen, an attorney. A jury found the group not guilty of an accusation that they conspired to extort money or stock from two companies seeking the cable television franchise in 1982. The jury found all the men but Zych committed fraud in allegations connected to a different company. Those convictions were later thrown out by the courts.
The group was indicted in 1984.
In the 1990s, Zych moved to rural Missouri and was a Methodist minister.