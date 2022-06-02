Thomas Zych found innocent after being charged for cable conspiracy

Convicted were Eugene P. Slay, Leroy Tyus, a former Democratic committeeman, and James D. Cullen, an attorney. A jury found the group not guilty of an accusation that they conspired to extort money or stock from two companies seeking the cable television franchise in 1982. The jury found all the men but Zych committed fraud in allegations connected to a different company. Those convictions were later thrown out by the courts.