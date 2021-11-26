 Skip to main content
Thornhill’s Candlelight Stroll
Thornhill's Candlelight Stroll

Thornhill at the holidays

Thornhill, the home of Missouri's second governor, Frederick Bates, is decorated for Christmas. 

 

When 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3-4 • Where Faust Park, 15185 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • How much $8, $5 for children 4-12 • More info 314-615-8328; stlouisco.com/parksandrecreation

Thornhill, the home where Missouri’s second governor, Frederick Bates, lived with his family, is decorated for the season and open for self-guided tours. Light refreshments will be served.

