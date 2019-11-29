This short memoir of a Jewish survivor of the Nazi Holocaust is a powerful read, if only because Rosenberg, a St. Louisan, gives such an understated account of his life, which was extremely perilous during his teenage years in German concentration camps. At times, the events he relates could make a reader want to scream at the atrocities he recounts in an even tone. (LaVidaCo)
"Thriver: My Journey Through Holocaust Nightmare to American Dream" by Mendel Rosenberg
