Throw Throw Avocado
By Exploding Kittens ($24.99)

Who • 2-6 players, ages 7 and up

What • Players score points by collecting matching sets of cards. Some of these matching sets trigger a “brawl” in which players throw squishy toy avocados at one another.

What we thought • Many of you likely decided to buy Throw Throw Avocado as soon as you read “players throw squishy toy avocados at one another.” Fair enough. The game is cheaper and easier to find than therapy. Throw Throw Avocado moves very quickly, even chaotically. Each player is simultaneously drawing and discarding cards (and you are discarding your cards onto the pile that another player is drawing from), as everyone tries to collect sets of three matching cards. It will take more time than my daughter and I had prior to writing this review to learn the game’s rhythms — especially recognizing and reacting to the various “brawl” scenarios that require you to take up avocados — but my daughter was certainly eager to try again.

Rating • ⭐⭐⭐

— Ian Froeb

