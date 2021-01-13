Related to this story
One political science professor said Hawley’s political opponents will forever link him to the insurrection on Wednesday.
Former senator says Republican Party must disentangle itself from Trump or it will never win again.
The shocking photograph of Hawley with his fist raised in solidarity with the rioters is clear evidence of his incitement to violence.
GOP lawmakers who objected to election results violated the 14th Amendment, she says.
Cowardly silence by top Missouri politicians in the face of President Trump's worst outrages made them complicit in Wednesday's violence.
Rep. Justin Hill led an effort in the Missouri House to question the outcome of the November election
Josh Hawley is rebuked by the father of the modern Missouri Republican Party, but it is Danforth's party no more.
Sen. Josh Hawley speaks on the Senate floor for the first time since rioters stormed the Capitol building. Hawley condemned the day's violence but also called for an investigation into “irregularities and fraud.” and vowed to continue objecting to the presidential election results.
Even after five deaths, Missouri senator feeds baseless conspiracy theories.
Chief Mary Barton suspends dispatcher, but doesn't say that he is her brother-in-law.