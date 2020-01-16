Tiki in the Tropics

When 3-5 p.m. Saturday • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $25, $20 for members • More info mobot.org
Bask in the tropical climate of the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Climatron — where the average humidity is 85% and temperatures can reach 85 degrees — during this inaugural adults-only event. Sip tiki drinks, shimmy with Tropical Fire Hula Dancers and dance the limbo to the sounds of St. Luau. By Valerie Schremp Hahn
Missouri Botanical Garden
Garden researcher Adam Smith studies climate change around the world... . "What it all focuses around in the end," he says, "is attempts to preserve these things that could persist for millions of years and yet, due to simple administrative decision or the desire to make a quick buck, we can drive these things to extinction basically in the snap of a finger."