When 8 p.m. March 4 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $46-$103; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Tim Allen is well known for his many movie and TV roles, but he actually started in the business as a stand-up comedian. Expect to see him unfiltered onstage at Stifel Theatre. This is an 18-and-up show. By Kevin C. Johnson