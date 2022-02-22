Tim Fitch drawn out of district by court-ordered St. Louis County redistricting map

CLAYTON — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered slight changes to the County Council district lines, settling a standoff between Republicans and Democrats who couldn't agree how to adjust the lines for population changes in the last ten years.

The map, ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Nannette A. Baker, sets the district lines for the next decade by making as few changes as possible while nearly equalizing population in each of the seven council districts.

But it drew council Republican Tim Fitch out of his district.

Fitch, who represented the 3rd council district the last four years, will have to move at least a mile south in order to run for reelection as he had planned.

It wasn't entirely unexpected.

A year ago, Fitch moved from Fenton, in the southern half of the 3rd district, to his new residence, in a condominium at the southeast corner of Olive Boulevard and Highway 141, near the north edge of the district. The condominium was less than a quarter mile from the north edge along Olive and less than a mile from the west edge.

During the redistricting process last year, Fitch's residency became one of the major points of disagreement. Republicans argued that Fitch could not be drawn out of the district, and accused Democrats of purposefully drawing him out of the district so he couldn't run for reelection when they similarly shifted the north edge southward.

But drawing the 3rd district just to keep Fitch in it also didn't sit well the court and David Kimball, an expert on redistricting consulted by the court. Federal law does not require redistricting commissioners to keep an incumbent in a district.

The law does require that redistricting commissioners make the population as equal as possible from district to district and keep districts as compact as possible. Shifting the border on Olive southward met those goals while allowing for as few changes to each of the districts as possible, Baker said. The map is more statistically compact and equal in population than the proposals put forward by the county's bipartisan reapportionment commission.

Fitch is now in the 2nd District, a majority-Democratic area represented by Kelli Dunaway.

“To me its no big deal,” he said.

He said he purposefully did not file for reelection on Tuesday, the opening date for filing for the 2022 elections, because he was waiting to see what the judge would decide.

"We were waiting to see what the judge did," he said.

Former state Rep. Vicki Lorenz Englund, D-Sunset Hills, filed for the 3rd District council seat on Tuesday. Fitch would face Englund in the November election were he to move back into the district to run for a second term.

Fitch declined to confirm what he would do, but emphasized that he had plenty of time and flexibility decide.

“All options are on the table at this point,” Fitch said.

Candidates have until March 29 to file. And his lease is up in October, giving him three months to move back into the district if he wins reelection in November. Fitch, AGE, said he would have to consult with his family before making a decision.

"I'm not tied to my current address," he said. "I certainly have time on my side."

The court-ordered map also keeps Black majorities in the first and second district. A Democratic proposal to keep municipalities intact would have upended a Black majority in the 1st District, spurring criticism from incumbent Rita Heard Days.

The court took over the redistricting process after Republicans and Democrats on the county redistricting commission failed to negotiate how to redraw the lines.

Agreement would have required at least nine votes of approval for a map, meaning at least two Republicans or two Democrats would have had to vote with the other party’s representatives.

The last time the commission successfully drew County Council lines was in 1971. The last four iterations of the commission failed to reach agreement and kicked the issue to federal judges, who have drawn County Council lines each decade since 1981.

Redistricting is required every 10 years to try to ensure the seven County Council districts are as equal in population as possible. Voters in each district elect one representative to the council, the county’s legislative body.

