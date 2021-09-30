Tinashe, Rei Ami

When 8 p.m. Oct. 7 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30-$35 • More info ticketmaster.com
Crew chief Miller explains infield fly rule chaos that nearly cost Cardinals
Unlucky 13th: Cardinals edge Cubs in Game 1, 8-5, to extend winning streak but lose Sosa to injury
FBI investigates Woodson Terrace police in wake of video of department K-9 biting a man
One wild streak: Cardinals claim playoff spot, run winning streak to 17 consecutive with 6-2 win vs. Brewers
‘I’m absolutely coming back’: At home with Cardinals, Arenado says he won’t opt out after season
One of the most overlooked R&B/pop female artists you’ll find is Tinashe. Her latest album, “333,” is definitely worth a listen. By Kevin C. Johnson
