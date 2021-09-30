 Skip to main content
Tinashe, Rei Ami
When 8 p.m. Oct. 7 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30-$35 • More info ticketmaster.com

One of the most overlooked R&B/pop female artists you’ll find is Tinashe. Her latest album, “333,” is definitely worth a listen. By Kevin C. Johnson

 

