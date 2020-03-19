'Tiny House Nation'
A scene from "Tiny House Nation"

About to climb your own walls? Binge "Tiny House Nation," available on Netflix, and see how families live in spaces no larger than 300 square feet. It’s a spectator’s binge that invites yelling at the screen: DO YOU REALLY NEED TO MOVE IN THAT BABY GRAND PIANO, SIR? THAT SWING FOR THE KIDS IN THE LIVING ROOM MIGHT GET REAL OLD REAL FAST, MOM AND DAD. And really, why do the hosts have to seek the approval of a skeptical in-law mid-construction? If you’re lucky, by the end of your binge, your living room will feel downright palatial. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

Amy Bertrand

