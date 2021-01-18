Now that’s a small Airbnb. But don’t worry — the minimalist, Scandinavian-like interior helps it feel a little roomier. This Botanical Heights guesthouse offers a modern twist to the traditional St. Louis architecture you'll normally find in the city. Its simplicity makes it the perfect-sized stopping place for a couple traveling through town.
Location: St. Louis
Cost: $48 a night
Tiny house –– exterior picture by the lister (Tony Albrecht). Inside photos by Maddy Mallory Photography
Now that’s a small Airbnb. But don’t worry –– the minimalist, Scandinavian-like interior helps it feel a little roomier. This Botanical Heights guesthouse offers a modern twist to the traditional St. Louis architecture you'll normally find in the city. Its simplicity makes it the perfect-sized stopping place for a couple traveling through town.
Location: St. Louis
Cost: $48 a night
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter