Now that’s a small Airbnb. But don’t worry — the minimalist, Scandinavian-like interior helps it feel a little roomier. This Botanical Heights guesthouse offers a modern twist to the traditional St. Louis architecture you'll normally find in the city. Its simplicity makes it the perfect-sized stopping place for a couple traveling through town.

Location: St. Louis

Cost: $48 a night

Tiny house –– exterior picture by the lister (Tony Albrecht). Inside photos by Maddy Mallory Photography