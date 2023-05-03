The old sports adage that “nobody feels sorry for you” rings especially true for the St. Louis Cardinals this season.

They haven’t suffered a losing season since 2007. They have reached postseason play 16 times since 2000.

While each of their peer franchises in the National League Central have suffered multi-year failure – sometimes by design, with tank-and-rebuild strategies – the Cardinals stayed in the playoff chase year after year after year.

They remained one of the reliable brand names in Our National Pastime while aggravating fans elsewhere.

Pundits have complained about the franchise’s smug management and its entitled followers in "Baseball Heaven." Members of the analytics community have bemoaned the team’s “Devil Magic” as the team outperformed its predictive metrics again and again.

But there is no magic this season.

They sit in the division cellar with a 10-20 mark. They appeared bereft of life again Tuesday night during their 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Steven Matz set the tone for defeat by suffering his inevitable bad inning right off the bat. How inevitable was this? One of the press box wags saw it coming from a mile away and called Taylor Ward’s three-run homer seconds before it sailed over the left field wall.

Andrew Knizner’s RBI groundout produced the only Cardinals run. The team’s best chance to rally died on a Nolan Arenado double-play grounder.

And they get to face Angels megastar Shohei Ohtani Wednesday night. Oh boy.

The pitiable Cardinals are getting much pity around the sport. For instance, the Deadspin website. which has long demonstrated Cardinals animus, is reveling in the team’s suffering.

Writing for that site, Sam Fels raised many valid points, including some specifics about the substandard Cardinals pitching:

What has landed ALL THAT IS RIGHT WITH BASEBALL into the port-a-john runoff? Well, other than that being the natural habitat for anyone from St. Louis, the main fact is that the Cardinals can’t get anyone out. They’re 20th in starters’ ERA and FIP, and that’s with Jordan Montgomery saving their (backside) every fifth day with a sub-4.00 ERA and a sub-3.00 FIP.

Miles Mikolas has been utter gasoline, losing a little off what was already an unimpressive fastball which has allowed hitters to tee off to the tune of a .400 batting average on it and a .667 slugging. His sinker hasn’t been any better, and for the most part, it's stayed high and on the inside portion of the plate this season, which means it might as well be wearing a giant sign saying, “Kick me!” as it heads to the plate.

The Cards thought they were pretty clever signing Steven Matz last year, figuring he could find himself in the warm hug of creepy Cardinals fans rather than the heathen shove of Queens. Half the contact he’s given up this year has been loud, and he’s lost a full MPH off his sinker that’s his primary pitch. He also can’t find the plate with a team of hounds and a helicopter, with a walk rate of 11 percent. Matz is 31 now and has been a good starter in two of his six full seasons. The promise of his fresh face eight years ago with the Mets has long gone yellow and green with mold.

There was much more detailed criticism in that piece, of course, because there is much more wrong with this team.

But, hey, Masyn Winn is heating up at Memphis and there’s always next year . . .

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “It is certainly scary to see that big number 10 in the ‘games back’ column, particularly when there are three teams in between the Cardinals and the first-place Pirates. But if you have to be 10 games back, it’s much better to be 10 games back on May 1 rather than Sept. 1. The season is long by design, you know. This has been the Cardinals’ worst month since May 2019, when they went 9-18, and the reason you don’t remember that month is not just because a lot has happened in everyone’s lives since May 2019: It’s also because the Cardinals won 91 games that year and reached the NLCS. The Cardinals’ schedule has been punishing so far, with series against the Blue Jays, Braves, Mariners, Brewers, D-backs, Dodgers and those dominant Pirates (they’ve actually given the Pirates more than a fifth of their losses), and that West Coast trip on which they just went 2-8 was their longest in more than two decades. This month, they get the Tigers, Cubs, Red Sox, Reds and Royals. If they’re going to get back on track, May’s the time.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “Suffice it to say that the projection systems were generally not optimistic on the idea of the Pirates being contenders in 2023. Our preseason depth charts gave them a 3% chance to win the division and a 6.5% chance of making the playoffs. ZiPS, which liked the Cardinals better than the combined projections (a prognostication that’s not looking great right now), was even more down on Pittsburgh, with only a 0.7% shot at the NL Central and 1.8% for a postseason. These weren’t hopeless numbers, but they certainly left the Pirates as a longshot. But as of the morning of May 2, our projections now have the Pirates at 18.5% to win the division and 32.3% to make the playoffs. And the updated ZiPS projections for 2023 suggest a chaotic division if everyone’s somewhere around their median projection. When you take into account Pittsburgh’s hot start, the Cubs playing very well, St. Louis’ bleak April, and Milwaukee’s pitching injuries, ZiPS sees the NL Central as wide open.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Pirates rank 28th with a $75 million payroll and small payroll teams typically have depth issues. My primary concern with this club is their pitching and whether they have enough arms to get through the long season. Youngsters Roansy Contreras and Johan Oviedo are likely on an innings limit, and history suggests 43-year-old Rich Hill won't give the Pirates more than 130-140 innings. Ace Mitch Keller and journeyman Vince Velasquez are the club's best bets to eat innings this season. Pittsburgh's top depth options are Triple-A righties Luis Ortiz and Quinn Priester, who also figure to be on some sort of workload limit. J.T. Brubaker, last year's Opening Day starter, swingman Max Kranick, and top prospect Mike Burrows will all miss the season with Tommy John surgery (Kranick may be able to return late in the year), which takes away a layer of depth. Right now, the Pirates are getting great starting pitching. What happens as the innings climb when we get deeper into the season? Now that they're transitioning out of their rebuild and into contention, buying at the trade deadline should be on the table. Pittsburgh could look at a rental starter like, say, Lucas Giolito to help get them through the season. Depending on the price, that could make sense, sure. The Pirates would be wise to target someone with long-term control, however. For example, if the Chicago White Sox sell, don't the Pirates have to call about Dylan Cease? Ask the Miami Marlins about Jesús Luzardo too. Worst case, they say no.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Rays began the season with a record-tying 13-game winning streak. They won their first 14 at home. They've outhomered their opponents by a staggering 61 to 19 and outscored them by a staggering 103 runs. That's a 3.55 run differential. The Dodgers won 111 games last season with a 2.06 per-game differential. Yes, the schedule has been soft, but it's still one of the greatest Aprils in MLB history. The Rays are getting a breakout season from Wander Franco, and perhaps from Josh Lowe, and they're swatting home runs like they're taking batting practice at Coors Field. Impressively, they've done this without Tyler Glasnow and now Jeffrey Springs. Glasnow should return soon, and while Springs is out for the season with Tommy John surgery, the Rays seem to churn out pitchers like an old Model T assembly line.”

Andrew Mearns, Baseball Prospectus: “It’s far too easy to take someone as great as (Mookie) Betts for granted. He won’t turn 31 until October, and he already has 46.3 career WARP—a total that by season’s end could be higher than Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn (49.5). But he’s one of those players who tallies up the value by basically never doing anything wrong. He just posts and hits, regardless of whether he’s in right field or making emergency appearances at his original position, second base. Even with what for him is a slow start in 2023, Betts has only further demonstrated his importance to the team by adding a new trick to his repertoire. With Gavin Lux out for 2023 and the Dodgers needing someone, anyone to handle shortstop, Betts has stepped in with six appearances in the last two weeks, making fourth start there last night.”

MEGAPHONE

"I was excited -- excited to get back, excited to be back. But not the game we wanted to have, right? Just got to keep going, keep plugging along. I feel like it's pitch selection. And it'll even things out; it'll get better. Just got to give it some time."

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, on going hitless in his return from Tommy John surgery.