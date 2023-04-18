From 2012 into this season. Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane were front and center in the fierce Blues-Blackhawks rivalry.

Kane’s explosive talent helped bring three Stanley Cups to Chicago. The bulldozing Tarasenko rose to the occasion in 2019 and helped bring the big drunken parade to St. Louis.

Both eyed New York as a destination when their teams staged selloffs this season. Tarasenko got his wish: an opportunity to play with his long-time buddy Artemi Panarin.

Kane was jealous when the Blues closed that deal. He, too, wanted to play with Panarin, his former Chicago running mate who was starring for the Rangers.

And he got that chance when the Blackhawks sent him to Broadway ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Now, the New York Post reports, Tarasenko and Kane have struck up a friendship while preparing to help the loaded Rangers make their playoff run.

“It shows you the commitment, the team wants to win,” Tarasenko told the Post. “I think everybody’s excited. We have a very tight group of guys. We’re excited to be here.”

Over the years, Tarasenko took mental notes as the Blues absorbed their lumps against the Blackhawks, who enjoyed one of the better runs in recent NHL times.

In 2014, the Blues won their first two first-round playoff games over the Blackhawks, only to lose the next four.

“I remember the confidence level of their team was incredible,” Tarasenko said. “We won the first two games at home, we went to Chicago for Game 3 and I just remember as a young guy looking at the other team and their players are all smiling. It felt like they had no stress, they just felt very confident and believed in their team.

“That experience and other experiences helped us in 2019 to win the whole thing because you have to believe in your group, whatever happens, there is a chance to come back. Never give up.”

The Post asked Kane about his memories of Tarasenko’s days with the Blues.

“Besides him scoring on us every game?” Kane asked. “I think one time it was playoffs and I was mad after a shift and we were both coming back to the bench. I tried to like give him a shove and I just bounced off. He’s so strong. I was like, ‘Yeah, probably won’t try that again.’ ”

Tarasenko chuckled when asked about his rivalry with Kane.

“His celebrations after goals, especially against us, was kind of a little bit too much, I think,” he said. “I spoke with him about it.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the NHL playoffs:

Mark Spector, Sportsnet: “The Los Angeles Kings did not lead Game 1 for even a single second. But they’ll lead their Round 1 series with the Edmonton Oilers for at least two days — and maybe more — after a 4-3 overtime win that left a Canadian hockey city in a province of shock.Hang around? Oh boy, did these Kings hang around. The Oilers took a 2-0 first period lead into Period 3, and still had their two-goal lead with just eight minutes to play in what — to that point — was a near perfect playoff performance by the home side. Then, suddenly, it wasn’t . . . An Oilers team that rode a nine-game winning streak — and a 14-0-1 skein — into the playoffs was in complete control of Game 1, needing only the third goal to put it to bed. But their power plays didn’t come, and in the end they gave Los Angeles six power plays. The Kings scored on the final two — at 19:43 of the third period with the goalie pulled to send the game to overtime, and then Alex Iafallo in OT with big Vincent Desharnais in the box.”

Scott Maxwell, Daily Faceoff: “This first round matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders has been hyped up as big upset potential. The Canes style of play is infamous for tiring down the team over the course of the season, and the lack of true finishing talent with Andrei Svechnikov and Max Pacioretty out with injuries means that Ilya Sorokin just needs to shut the door in order for the Isles to stay in this series. At 5v5, Sorokin did, and while the Canes got the win, the Isles definitely proved that it won’t be easy. Sorokin faced 31 shots at even strength, and he stopped all 31 to keep the Isles in a game where they got outshot 37-26 overall and lost the expected goals battle at 5v5 by a 3.01-1.81 margin. It was the special teams that were the decider, as the Canes went 2-for-4 on the power play thanks to goals from Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen, while shutting out the Isles in all four opportunities, even keeping them to just four shots on the man advantage. The Canes would have shut the Isles out outright if not for a weak Ryan Pulock goal allowed by Antti Raanta, as that was the only one they got as the Canes took Game 1 by a score of 2-1. It’s safe to say that while Sorokin will make life hell for the Canes offense, the Canes defense will do the same to the Isles offense in this series.”

Nick Cotsonika, NHL.com: “The Colorado Avalanche could have given up. The defending Stanley Cup champions were plagued by injuries and buried in the standings halfway through the season. But not only did they fight back to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they won the Central Division. They are a threat to repeat entering Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Seattle Kraken . . . Go back to Jan. 12, when the Avalanche played the Chicago Blackhawks, who were last in the NHL entering the game. Colorado lost 3-2 and fell to 1-6-1 in eight games . . . The Avalanche were 14 points behind the Dallas Stars for the Central Division lead and four points behind the Edmonton Oilers for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference . . . The Avalanche went 31-8-4 the rest of the way, including 7-0-1 in their final eight games to win the Central. They had a .767 points percentage after Jan. 12, third in the League behind the Boston Bruins (.798) and the Oilers (.795).”

Larry Brooks, New York Post: “It is not just one year after last season’s run to the conference finals that informed this entire season. It is not just 11 years after the last postseason Battle of the Hudson. Not just one year later, not just 11 years later. Rather, it is 29 years after the Rangers’ last Stanley Cup victory in 1994. It is 29 years later. And you never know when it is going to become too late . . . It begins Tuesday night at the Rock, this long anticipated first-round matchup between the precocious 112-point Devils and the sage 107-point Rangers. It begins for the first time for the resplendent 21-year-old Jack Hughes on the other side of the river.”

Dmitri Filopovic, EP Rinkside: “The Leafs are clearly in the driver's seat heading into this year's series in my opinion. And it's not just because they had better regular season numbers across the board en route to securing home ice advantage. They simply have more cards they can play with the personnel they have, and if they choose to play the right ones then they can do things to Tampa Bay that their opposition isn't really equipped to handle at this point. Now whether that's what ultimately winds up happening is an entirely different question. We've got plenty of evidence at this point that Toronto is somewhat fixated on not just beating the Lightning, but doing it at their own game at that. From the specific types of players they've gone out and acquired this season to the way they've gravitated towards a lower event playing style as a team, this is certainly a different looking group. After losing in a do-or-die game of the opening round in six straight postseasons it's tough to blame them for not exactly having a large appetite for what's generally perceived to be a risky brand of hockey at this point.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “Vegas is the top seed out West, having weathered a nightmare season last year and continuing injury troubles this year to piece together a 51-22-9 record with an enlarged roster of brand-name guys. Winnipeg, on the other hand, should just be happy to be here, and while that classic upset formula can lead to some comedy, especially when Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is the kind of workhorse who can steal a series, Vegas really isn't your ideal giant to topple. Since they're still relatively new to the scene, and have already savored far more success than an expansion team should, there's no potential for genuine crushed souls or ‘we're cursed!’ moaning even if they take an early exit. And as a squad that's just 14th in the NHL in goals and 11th in goals against, it wouldn't even be that much of a feat for the Jets to conquer them. The funny stuff here, if it comes at all, would simply be the contrast between the two competing cities, and the fact that a Winnipeg hot streak would send Gary Bettman down under his bed to hide from the TV suits.”

MEGAPHONE

“Definitely. I think everyone was nervous. I was nervous. I'm sure a lot of guys were. This is what we've been building for all year. It's only normal for guys to feel that way. But it's nervous excitement, too. It's a chance for us to build on what we've done all year and trust the process.”

Bruins winger Brad Marchand, on his team’s rocky start in Boston's victory over Florida.