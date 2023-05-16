Monday night the Cardinals showed the Milwaukee Brewers that they’re still alive, still lurking back in the pack in the division race.

With their 18-1 outburst, the Cardinals moved within 6 ½ games of the first-place Brewers in the National League Central. After their horrific 10-24 start, the Cardinals have won seven of eight games.

“Right now they are coming back again,” Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta told reporters after absorbing Monday’s beating. “We know they have a very good team, very good hitters.”

Brewers manager Craig Counsell acknowledged as much before the series began. “I think it’s a good baseball team that went through a rough patch,” he told reporters.

The phrase “rough patch” doesn’t adequately describe the severity of the Cardinals’ struggle. They failed every way imaginable while finding new ways to lose for five nightmarish weeks.

They pulled themselves back together during a road trip through Wrigley Field and Fenway Park. Now the Cardinals hope that Monday’s game produced their pivotal Hallmark moment for the season.

Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty turned back the clock to 2019 and threw seven shutout innings while striking out 10 batters. Willson Contreras resumed his catching duties after a much-discussed hiatus and clicked with him.

Their smooth joint effort led to hugs all around in the dugout. If the Cardinals have that Jack Flaherty for the rest of the season, that changes things.

“He was a little out of sync in the first inning, but got the double play,” Counsell noted. “And then I thought he was really tough on our right-handed hitters. We didn’t have good swings against him, none of our right-handed hitters had good swings and he settled in. And then his command of the fastball was pretty good. It looked like he was hitting corners really well. He threw a lot of strikes.”

Conversely, Peralta did not.

“I didn’t have anything today,” he said. “My stuff wasn’t there, wasn’t good. My fastball command wasn’t good today. I was feeling good, arm and body good, but I didn’t have command of the baseball. I couldn’t make good pitches.”

The Brewers face the torrid Tampa Bay Rays after this series, so they feel some urgency heading into Tuesday’s game at Busch Stadium.

“As a team, we’ve got to leave that one behind today,” Peralta said. “We have two more games here and then another series in Tampa. So we just have to keep going and try to win tomorrow.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “If the Pirates can stay on track to make a run at .500, they should be within a stone's throw of NL Central contention up to and a little beyond Labor Day. Right now, my simulations have the Pirates landing at around 79 wins, with the Milwaukee Brewers taking the division with around 87 wins. That gap keeps Pirates fans engaged into the third week of September, where they can say, ‘Hey, one hot streak and you never know.’ That would make this a fine building-block season for a club looking to turn the corner soon.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “They had a forgettable offseason, lost their starting shortstop to a season-ending knee surgery and deploy myriad unproven and discarded players throughout their lineup and bullpen. Yet here come the Los Angeles Dodgers, anyway. Aiming for their 11th consecutive playoff berth, the Dodgers have shaken off an uninspired start to maintain their usual perches: Firmly atop the National League West and heading north in USA TODAY Sports’ power rankings. In winning five of six games in a 10-day span against the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers have built a three-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and, perhaps more significantly, reasserted their edge over their neighbors to the south, who surprised them in the 2022 NL Division Series. So far this year, the new-look Dodgers are maintaining order. Dustin May, back from Tommy John surgery, has given up two or fewer runs in seven of his eight starts. Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw might be the best pitcher in the NL so far.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It wasn't that long ago that the Orioles were a total laughingstock. They lost 110 games in 2021, completing a string of three straight 162-game seasons with at least 108 losses. Through that lens, that's one of the worst teams in MLB history. Last season, the Orioles broke through with an 83-win season. Heading into 2023, I was tough on the Orioles' front office for not doing enough in the offseason to supplement the roster. Through just about 1/4 of the season, however, the Orioles look every bit a playoff team. It's a well-rounded offense that runs the bases well and has a star centerpiece in catcher Adley Rutschman. The bullpen is one of the best in baseball (take a look at Yennier Cano and his 22 strikeouts without a walk in 19 2/3 innings). I still wish they would've done more in addressing the starting rotation and perhaps the issues there cause the team problems in the second half, but there's always the trade deadline to add some beef there. For now, though, the Orioles are one of the best teams in baseball. It's been quite the quick turn.”

Daniel R. Epstein, Baseball Prospectus: “The 2019, 2021, and 2022 seasons averaged 60 elbow and 44 shoulder injuries at the 44-day point. This year, elbow problems are up 27% and shoulder maladies are up 41%. The general trend for arm injuries is always going to increase gradually over time as pitchers add more velocity and snap off nastier breaking stuff. League-wide average fastball velocity is up to 94 mph for the first time. (It was 93.9 mph in 2022.) That’s one of the reasons there are more arm problems today than there were 100 years ago, but this is different. This isn’t a slow-moving trend measured across decades; it’s an abrupt shock due to some other change. There were two major differences between the start of the 2023 season and previous years. The first was the World Baseball Classic, but it’s unlikely that the WBC contributed to the excessive elbow and shoulder injuries . . . The pitch clock is the more likely culprit. It forces hurlers to fire pitches no more than 15 seconds apart with bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on base. Most of us love the way it has reduced downtime, but the logical hypothesis is that it’s causing a major increase in arm injuries.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “On Thursday night, Drew Rasmussen baffled the Yankees, holding them to just two hits in seven scoreless innings and only getting to a three-ball count once; he didn’t walk anybody while striking out seven. Within 24 hours, however, the Rays all but announced that the 27-year-old righty’s season was in jeopardy, placing Rasmussen on the 60-day injured list with a flexor strain and putting yet another damper on the team’s hot start. Indeed, it was just about a month ago that the Rays lost another starting pitcher. Jeffrey Springs had allowed just one run in 16 innings over three starts while striking out 24 before he was sidelined by what was initially identified as ulnar neuritis and then diagnosed as a flexor strain, though it turned out he needed Tommy John surgery as well, knocking him out for the remainder of the 2023 season. That progression is notable, as Rasmussen himself has already had not one but two Tommy John surgeries, both while at Oregon State . . . It’s a bummer to lose that good a pitcher for any length of time, and it’s still possible he’ll need surgery on his flexor, if not a third TJ. If there’s good news, it’s that if Rasmussen does avoid surgery, he should have a window to return this season, though he’s guaranteed to go beyond the minimum stay on the IL . . . the plan is for him to be shut down from throwing for a minimum of eight weeks, after which he can slowly be built back up to the point of going on a rehab assignment, perhaps in mid-August. Even without setbacks, the process could easily stretch past three months.”

MEGAPHONE

“We were playing good ball. But sometimes you hit a brick wall. You climb over and start the next one fresh.”

Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez.