When 7 and 10 p.m. Nov. 11-12, 7 p.m. Nov. 13 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $40-$50 • More info heliumcomedy.com

TK Kirkland brings his in-your-face comedy to the stage this weekend at Helium. Kirkland, who is also a podcast host, has shared stages with Outkast, Ludacris, Jay-Z and DMX, and starred in “Mo’ Funny Black Comedy in America” for HBO. By Kevin C. Johnson