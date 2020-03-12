TobyMac, Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole, Cochren & Co

When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $28-$78 • More info ticketmaster.com
Rapper TobyMac is on the road with his “Hits Deep” tour while still mourning the death of his son Truett McKeehan, who died in October of an accidental overdose. He recently released the song “21 Years” in honor of his son. “I loved him with all my heart," TobyMac said in a statement. "Until something in life hits you this hard, you never know how you will handle it. I am thankful that I have been surrounded by love, starting with God’s and extending to community near and far that have walked with us and carried us every day.” By Kevin C. Johnson
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter