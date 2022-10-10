TODAY IN HISTORY

Today's highlight

On Oct. 10, 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Maryland.

On this date

In 1911, Chinese revolutionaries launched an uprising that led to the collapse of the Qing (or Manchu) Dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China.

In 1935, the George Gershwin opera "Porgy and Bess," featuring an all-Black cast, opened on Broadway. It ran for 124 performances.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy, responding to the Thalidomide birth defects crisis, signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requiring pharmaceutical companies to prove that their products were safe and effective prior to marketing.

In 1964, entertainer Eddie Cantor, 72, died in Beverly Hills, California.

In 1966, the Beach Boys' single "Good Vibrations" was released by Capitol Records.

In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, accused of accepting bribes, pleaded no contest to one count of federal income tax evasion, and resigned his office.

In 1981, funeral services were held in Cairo for Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat, who had been assassinated by Muslim extremists.

In 1985, Actor-director Orson Welles died in Los Angeles at age 70; actor Yul Brynner died in New York at age 65.

In 1997, the International Campaign to Ban Landmines and its coordinator, Jody Williams, were named winners of the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 2001, U.S. jets pounded the Afghan capital of Kabul. President George W. Bush unveiled a list of 22 most-wanted terrorists, including Osama bin Laden.

In 2004, Christopher Reeve, the "Superman" of celluloid who became a quadriplegic after a May 1995 horse riding accident, died in Mount Kisco, New York, at age 52.

In 2014, Malala Yousafzai, a 17-year-old Pakistani girl, and Kailash Satyarthi, a 60-year-old Indian man, were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for risking their lives for the right of children to receive an education and to live free from abuse.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama conceded he did poorly the previous week in his fi rst debate with Republican rival Mitt Romney, telling ABC he'd "had a bad night"; Romney, meanwhile, barnstormed battleground state Ohio and released a new commercial pledging not to raise taxes. Football starturned-actor Alex Karras died in Los Angeles at age 77.

— Associated Press