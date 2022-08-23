When 7 p.m. Sept. 29 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $36.50-$126.50 • More info ticketmaster.com
At age 82, the legendary Tom Jones is still going strong — and why shouldn’t he be? The “What’s New Pussycat?” singer has a new album, “Surrounded By Time” (2021), and he's on the road presenting "An Evening With" concerts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today