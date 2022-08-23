 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tom Jones

  • 0
Tom Jones

Tom Jones

When 7 p.m. Sept. 29 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $36.50-$126.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

At age 82, the legendary Tom Jones is still going strong — and why shouldn’t he be? The “What’s New Pussycat?” singer has a new album, “Surrounded By Time” (2021), and he's on the road presenting "An Evening With" concerts.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News