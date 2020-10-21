Tomato, Goat Cheese and Olive Clafoutis With Basil

Yield: 6 servings
1 pound mixed cherry and plum tomatoes, halved or quartered, depending on size
1 ½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Sea salt flakes and freshly ground pepper
4 large eggs, plus 2 large egg yolks
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
Scant 1 cup whole milk
1 ¼ cups heavy cream
½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
1 garlic clove, finely grated
2 tablespoons chopped, pitted black olives
7 ounces soft goat cheese, crumbled
1/3 cup basil leaves, torn
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Place tomatoes into a gratin dish with the olive oil and season them. Turn them over so the surfaces are all coated in oil.
3. Roast for 20 to 30 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft and slightly shrunken. Take out of the oven and leave to sit on a work surface.
4. Reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees.
5. Place the eggs, egg yolks, flour, milk and cream into a food processor, season well and give it a whiz. Stir in the Parmesan and garlic.
6. Scatter the olives over the tomatoes and crumble on goat cheese.
7. Pour the batter over the tomatoes, olives and cheese. Bake for 30 minutes until the custard is puffed, golden and just set in the middle.
8. Leave it for 5 minutes to settle. It will sink a little. Scatter over the basil and serve.
Adapted from “From the Oven to the Table: Simple Dishes That Look After Themselves” by Diana Henry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!