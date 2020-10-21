Tomato, Goat Cheese and Olive Clafoutis With Basil

Clafoutis has a luscious yet homey French pedigree. Pronounced kla-FOO-tee, it requires little muss or fuss to be instantly satisfying. A slightly sweet egg-flour-milk batter is poured over tiny cherries, baked and finished with a dusting of powdered sugar. It is often likened to other egg batter-based foods. But please don't call it a pancake because it is not flipped and cooked on both ...