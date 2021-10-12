 Skip to main content
Tommy Edman
Edman’s 30 stolen bases tied for fourth in the majors and he had the second-most doubles with 41. But he hit in streaks. After batting .274 and .278 the first two months of the season, Edman hit .221, .247, .302 and .248 in the next four. His overall numbers as a leadoff hitter were unimpressive (.269, .312 on-base percentage), but he was slightly better (.278, .329) when he came up batting first in an inning. His aggressive play made him an adequate defensive replacement for Kolten Wong at second base. 

Grade: B

