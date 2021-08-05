So you’ve always wanted to see singer-instrumentalist Tonina in concert but just haven’t gotten around to it yet? The time is now. Her final show as a St. Louis resident is this weekend as part of Jamo Presents’ concert series at Stupp Center in Tower Grove Park. Tonina revealed to fans on social media that she’s saying goodbye to St. Louis: “It’s the start of something new. I have accepted a job as an audio engineer at a media group in Los Angeles. I’ll be driving from STL to LA this weekend. This past year made me realize how much my former jobs working in public media fueled my artistry. Being an artist full time isn’t filling my heart entirely, but I will continue to make music and write stories for as long as I feel.” By Kevin C. Johnson