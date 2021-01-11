Top letters: Hawley has now brought all Missourians down with him; state is a joke for electing him

These are the most-read letters from last week.
Letter: Hawley has now brought all Missourians down with him
Regarding the editorial “Trump tried to poison democracy. Georgia’s vote was a measure of his success.” (Jan. 6): Whether you are a Missouri Republican or a Democrat, the damage done by Sen. Josh Hawley and President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud will eventually hurt all Missourians. Hawley’s acts have contributed to the violence, and he and all of Missouri will be ostracized as fringe and radical.
Hawley’s ability to push for legislation favorable to Missouri is now diminished, if not canceled. He brought this on himself and unfortunately brought all Missourians down with him. We should not forget this when it comes time to replace him.
Jeff Klein • Wildwood
Letter: Missouri is a joke for electing a treasonous sycophant
What kind of state is Missouri that can elect a treasonous sycophant like Sen. Josh Hawley, who would vote to overturn a lawful election of and by the people? The “Show-Me” state? What a joke. If Missouri wants another civil war, the Union is ready and willing to shed blood to preserve the country again.
David Kay • Los Angeles
Letter: Media failed their responsibility covering Hunter Biden
Regarding “Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden case” (Dec. 16): I believe the mainstream news media has a left-wing bias, and that it has been evident for a long time. When Donald Trump announced his candidacy, the news media gave him a lot of coverage. After he was elected, I believe they no longer objectively reported what he said and did.
I believe they abandoned their professional objectivity when it came to reporting on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. Now the Justice Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden is all coming to light after the election.
A free press is so essential to our democracy and is protected by the U.S. Constitution. With that right comes responsibility. I believe our present-day news media abdicated their responsibility.
Brian Geurin • Shrewsbury
Letter: Hawley captures title for worst person in Missouri politics
I thought Rep. Ann Wagner was the worst person in Missouri politics, and that includes Todd Akin, but now Sen. Josh Hawley has topped them all. Challenging the election results directly, explicitly, and permanently damages our democracy. The easily led will undoubtedly use Hawley’s stunt, soon to be laughed out of the chamber, as reason to doubt that there was a fair and complete election in 2020.
Hawley’s actions are unacceptable. He is a hack and a charlatan and should resign in shame.
Dan Hermann • Ballwin
Letter: McCaskill was correct about Hawley’s ladder-climbing
Regarding “Sen. Josh Hawley to object to Electoral College results” (Dec. 30): Here is how presidential elections work: People vote and, based on the popular and electoral votes, a winner emerges. The losers accept the results. They don’t turn into seditious turncoats and try to overturn the results because their feelings are hurt. This is what Sen. Josh Hawley is doing with my vote, and I don’t appreciate it.
Hawley’s grandstanding is making Missouri look like the dumb hicks people think we are. He needs to stop and do his present day job. Being an advocate for sedition, straight out of 1860, is not his job. He is the ladder-climbing scoundrel former Sen. Claire McCaskill said he was. He has proved her right.
Chemia Moffatt • Northwoods
Letter: What if Pennsylvania had questioned Missouri elections?
Regarding “Walmart apologizes for tweet calling Sen. Hawley sore loser” (Dec. 30): I want to apologize to Walmart for their having to apologize to Sen. Josh Hawley for what one of their employees said. Hawley doesn’t deserve an apology. When President Donald Trump talks, Hawley jumps.
Can anyone imagine the uproar if Pennsylvania had wanted to question a Missouri election outcome? There would probably have been a call to arms.
Jim Kollar • Woodson Terrace
Letter: Social Security really just a nationwide welfare program
Regarding the letter “Social Security and Medicare definitely are not socialism” (Dec. 27): If the letter writer believes this, she should try to go to the government and ask for her money back. She would be laughed at and sent on her way. From the beginning of these two programs, conservatives have fought them, claiming they were examples of socialism. They were correct to refer to them that way.
The letter writer doesn’t understand how Social Security works. Americans are not purchasing an annuity from the federal government. It is really a countrywide welfare program, that not only gives people a pension if they live long enough, but also provides benefits to spouses or children as well as offering a disability and death benefit component. The vast majority of Social Security recipients collect considerably more than they pay into the system. Try to buy from a financial institution such a benefit plan, and they will say it does not exist because it’s not profitable.
Another common misconception the letter writer states is that the government stole the money. Actually, the U.S. Treasury holds a massive amount of money in the trust fund. Like a reasonably intelligent person with a lot of money, the government invests it in treasury bonds earning substantial interest.
Larry Bowman • Oakville
Letter: Republican Party now trying to usurp the Constitution
As a life-long Republican and former member of the National Rifle Association, I have a sympathetic ear to the benefits of private firearm ownership. One of those reasons stands out now: to be able to resist an oppressive government and stop any would-be dictator. However, in an enormous and unexpected irony, they never told me that it might be my own political party trying to usurp the Constitution of the United States. May this version of the Republican Party soon disappear into history.
Rob Stoecklein • Weldon Spring
Letter: Once a bellwether, Missouri is now northern Arkansas
What a disgrace Sen. Josh Hawley was by refusing to accept the verdict of the American people. As a Missouri native, it’s distressing to see what was once a swing state, which only backed two presidential losers in the 20th century, is now drifting off to become what I call north Arkansas. And as all Missourians know, that is not a compliment.
Walter Kamphoefner • Bryan, Texas
Letter: Once again, Democrats must clean up GOP’s fiscal mess
Regarding George Will’s recent column concerning the deficit: After spending like drunken sailors for the past four years, I thought “conservatives” would at least wait until Jan. 20 to start complaining about the deficit. One of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises was to “erase the national deficit.” Instead, he will have added trillions to it. Even before the pandemic, the planned fiscal 2019 deficit was nearly $1 trillion. So now for the umpteenth time, the bogus “trickle down” economic theory has failed. How many more times are we going to let Art Laffer and his Republican minions sell us this?
The bottom line is that the big money backers who actually run the GOP care about only one thing: tax cuts for the wealthy. All the rest, which includes gun rights, law and order, religion (but only if it’s a Christian religion), abortion, fiscal conservatism, freedom to not wear a mask, not kneeling during the national anthem, etc. are just clever ways that GOP leaders use to gain people’s votes, which ultimately allows them to acquire their beloved tax cut.
Once again, a Democratic president must come in and clean up the mess a Republican president has left him. Sadly, history really does repeat itself.
Michael August Szerzinski • St. Louis