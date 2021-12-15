 Skip to main content
Tori Mohesky, senior, Mater Dei
The latest in a long line of top-tier players that have come through the Knights’ program, Mohesky was the go-to option on a team that went 34-7 and finished fourth in Class 2A in Illinois. A 5-foot-10 outside hitter, she averaged 4.95 kills. Mohesky, an Eastern Illinois recruit, set the school’s kills record in the super-sectional. She also led the team in serve receive and put up 280 digs.

News