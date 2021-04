About 15 vendors (at first) selling fresh foods including produce, meat, cheese and eventually food trucks and prepared foods. Some vendors will be cash only.

When • 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 6; and 4 p.m. to dusk Tuesdays, May 4 to Sept. 28

Where • Tower Grove Park, west of the pool pavilion, St. Louis