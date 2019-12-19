Town & Country Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Traditions Concert

Security Check Required
When 2:30 p.m. Sunday • Where The Principia, 13201 Clayton Road • How much Free • More info tcsomo.org
The Town & Country Symphony Orchestra presents its annual holiday concert with a program that features Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” Suite, music from Disney’s hit film “Frozen,” the “Ave Maria” from Mascagni’s opera “Cavalleria Rusticana,” “Sleigh Ride” and more. Music director David L. Peek conducts, along with soprano Stella Markou and the Rising Generations Youth Choir. Arrive a little early; the seats tend to go quickly. By Sarah Bryan Miller