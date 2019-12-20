Tracy Abrams’ two free throws with 4.6 seconds on the clock and Mizzou’s ensuing botched inbounds play clinched a 65-64 Illini victory of the white-knuckle variety in 2013, a fitting tribute to the triple-overtime thriller played 20 years earlier.
With 15 lead changes and six ties, the 33rd Braggin’ Rights game crammed all kinds of drama into 40 minutes of regulation,,
Abrams led his team with 22 points, and scrambled for six rebounds. But the box score didn’t capture the true essence or importance of his performance.
Big moments found Abrams throughout this intense game, and Abrams handled the challenges with the calm assurance of a leader who knew what must be done. Whenever Illinois needed a lifeline, No. 13 maintained a firm grip on every situation, every crisis.
“Tracy was a warrior tonight,” Illinois guard Rayvonte Rice said. “He played great, made big plays for us, scored when we needed a score, found the open man. He did everything you could ask him to do.”