Trailer in Cherokee Arts District
That’s right: A "vintage shasta" trailer parked in the middle of St. Louis. But this Airbnb spot is more than just an RV.  “It’s a cultivated space designed for creative play,” the description reads. Located in the backyard of a South St. Louis house, the patio area is lined with artwork, from paintings to collages to vintage hair salon chairs. If you're looking for an eclectic stay, this might be your spot. 

Location: St. Louis

How much: $55 a night 

