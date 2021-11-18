Transforming lives by spreading love

“We are excited about our new 14,000 square-foot building that will allow these programs that our community integrated to be expanded,” Squires said. “We have programs in place to provide an alternative to help stop the generational cycle of poverty and to avoid the crime that comes along with it.”

UrbanReachSTL has made a groundbreaking impacton the local community, especially when it comes to the local youth. Freshman Tiffany Phillips recalls her involvement over the last five years with UrbanReachSTL and all they’ve taught her.

“I came outside one summer and saw they were doing a bible study,” Phillips recalled. “I love the support they gave to me. They helped me learn many things about God I didn’t know.”

That’s not all that UrbanReachSTL has done for kids in the surrounding communities. Squires elaborates on the life-changing influence the nonprofit has on local youth.

“Young men in the area tell us they want a different lifestyle. They want something better for their lives and are willing to make the hard choices that are needed to make a life change,” Squires said. “We have middle school-age kids who are eager to volunteer and give up their summer to serve their communities. They work alongside our leaders to learn how to stand out from the crowd.”