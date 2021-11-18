Transforming lives by spreading love

Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
The St. Louis metropolitan area often encounters crime, poverty and drug use influencing its streets. UrbanReachSTL is determined to transform these circumstances into “a story of hope and victory.”
UrbanReachSTL is a nonprofit organization engaging in yearlong outreach programs servicing the 63101, 63104 and 63106 zip codes. The mission of the organization is to “support and empower underserved neighborhoods by building relationships, expanding resources and bringing hope to residents.” The outreach opportunities include mentorship programs, crime-reduction initiatives, parent support groups and summer Bible clubs, among many other programs.
“People in the communities are tired physically,emotionally and spiritually,” said Tina Squires, UrbanReachSTL co-director. “Everything we bring to the communities lets people know they are seen, heard and loved.”
UrbanReachSTL utilizes a newly acquired building as a church, community center and housing for mission teams. Before ownership, the building was originally a church. It then became one of the largest drug houses in the city, instilling uneasiness in the elementary school across the street. Now, thanks to UrbanReachSTL, the building is restored to its original intent: a place for people to feel welcomed and cherished.
“We are excited about our new 14,000 square-foot building that will allow these programs that our community integrated to be expanded,” Squires said. “We have programs in place to provide an alternative to help stop the generational cycle of poverty and to avoid the crime that comes along with it.”
UrbanReachSTL has made a groundbreaking impacton the local community, especially when it comes to the local youth. Freshman Tiffany Phillips recalls her involvement over the last five years with UrbanReachSTL and all they’ve taught her.
“I came outside one summer and saw they were doing a bible study,” Phillips recalled. “I love the support they gave to me. They helped me learn many things about God I didn’t know.”
That’s not all that UrbanReachSTL has done for kids in the surrounding communities. Squires elaborates on the life-changing influence the nonprofit has on local youth.
“Young men in the area tell us they want a different lifestyle. They want something better for their lives and are willing to make the hard choices that are needed to make a life change,” Squires said. “We have middle school-age kids who are eager to volunteer and give up their summer to serve their communities. They work alongside our leaders to learn how to stand out from the crowd.”
One trait that distinguishes UrbanReachSTL from other local nonprofits is the emphasis of building relationships. A most recent example would be the family, community dinner held on Thursday nights from June to October. The dinners provide a sense of belonging while serving people in the community.
UrbanReachSTL has seen several success stories within the past six years. The nonprofit continues to spread love and hope to St. Louis residents, with the goal of putting an end to the generational cycle of poverty and crime in the local area.
“Everyone deserves a chance, and everyone deserves hope,” Squires said.