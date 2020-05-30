Parks and trails in the area are mostly open and ready for exploring. Just be sure to maintain 6 feet of space between you (or your family unit) and the next hiker, runner, cyclist or even roller blader. A courteous "passing on your left" is always appreciated.
Don't see one you like below? Check out our complete hiking list.
10 hikes worth a day trip from St. Louis
Lucky you. Missouri and Southern Illinois have as much to offer as any state in the U.S. Here are some hiking destinations that are worth a trip for a de-stressing nature hike or some challenging walks.
Big Creek Conservation Area
The Thousand Hills Trail links about 10.5-miles of trails across Thousand Hills State Park and the Big Creek Conservation Area. Several winding service roads and trails cross the area. Conservation areas tend to be bare bones basic: land, water, hills; no cabins, restaurants or other amenities. In other words, hardcore hikers like these because there’s less traffic. Rainbow Basin Trail and multiuse trails connect at the Thousand Hills trailhead. The Audubon Society designates this a prime area for bird-watching. It has flying squirrels and rarely seen birds. Thousand Hills is more of a recreation area with a lot of diversions for families and traffic. For minimal traffic, the trailhead on the east side of the conservation area is the place to start.
Where • Kirksville, Mo. On Rainbow Basin Road, which is parallel to the Rainbow Basin Trail.
Difficulty • It’s called Thousand Hills for a reason. There’s a lot of up and down, but not really climbing.
Other attractions • If you want playgrounds, a big lake, lodging and RV camping, jump over to Thousand Hills State Park.
Information • 1-660-785-2420
Elephant Rocks State Park
What • Two short trails have a lot of history — shells of stone structures, stone walkways, ruins of fortress-type walls — but the main attractions are the enormous rocks that look like the backs of elephants, lined up, thus the name. Photographers love this area. The rocks are photogenic, and the peaks overlook a lot of wild area, including the Mark Twain National Forest. Popular trails include the Braille Trail, one mile, and the Engine House Ruins Trail, a half-mile. All of the trails intersect, so you can string together a nice workout. The park includes a stone quarry with a lake and navigable landscapes, so making your own walk is a possibility, too.
Where • At the intersection of Highways 21 and 32 south of Farmington, Mo., and north of Ironton, Mo. Interstate 55 to Highway 32 is the fastest route.
Difficulty • Easy. But the hypnotic scenes will slow you down.
Other attractions • Farmington is a tourist city. So if you finish early, you’ll find food and distractions.
Information • 1-573-546-3454
Garden of the Gods
What • It’s a two- to three-hour drive, that in places is as much fun as the hiking. The winding roads to the area can slow you down with bliss and traffic. Make a stop at the Observation Trail, a ¼-mile loop that has the highest vantages in the area and one of the great vistas east of the Rocky Mountains. The panorama from Observation Trail during the spring/summer is like looking over an ocean of different hues of green; in the fall, leaf-changing season rivals any site in the United States. OK, a quarter-mile trail isn’t worth at three-hour drive, so check on the array of other trails, that can be as long as 12 miles.
Where • First, research this trip, unless you have time and a sense of adventure. It’s in Shawnee National Forest. This is a complicated area for the first-time visitor, but every road has something interesting. It’s best to get a road map and check the websites.
Difficulty • Observation Trail is all uphill. Be careful returning. Other trails are easy to moderate.
Other attractions • During the trip, head south from Murphysboro, Ill., on Illinois 127 to the Shawnee Wine Trail, chock-full of wineries, inns and bed-and-breakfasts. Giant City Lodge restaurant is a to-die-for, frontier food eatery. This place is actually worth the trip.
Information • Shawnee National Forest, 618-253-7114
Grand Gulf State Park
What • Known as Missouri’s “Little Grand Canyon,” it’s a three- to four-hour drive situated near the Arkansas border northwest of Thayer, Mo., in south-central Missouri. It’s a true canyon at the front end of the Ozarks with high walls and a river at the bottom. No matter how hot the summer gets, into the canyon will be considerably cooler.
Where • Highway W, Thayer, Mo.
Difficulty • The Little Grand Canyon Trail is 3.6 miles of moderate difficulty. You’ll have some pretty ambitious hills and narrow passages to navigate — giving it an adventure feel. But you’ll also find some manmade steps and walkways.
Other attractions • Take a stroll through Fin and Fur for outdoors sports supplies and apparel. Or shop flea markets. Mammoth Spring, Ark., just south of Thayer, sponsors Spring River float trips, goo.gl/j84ghO.
Information • 1-417-264-7600;
Hickory Canyons Natural Area
What • After roughly a two-hour drive down Interstate 55 and a right turn on Highway 32, find 500 million-year-old limestone box canyons, a waterfall only a quarter-mile into the area, bluffs, breezes and bird sounds. Hickory Canyons Natural Area on Sprott Road is especially attractive to plant lovers with its many species better suited for prehistoric glacial times — fern, fir clubmoss, winterberry. It contains 541 native vascular plant species and 152 liverworts and mosses, says the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Where • It’s between Ste. Genevieve and Farmington and north of Hawn State Park. You’ll drive some country roads, so check the maps and access instructions at goo.gl/gsbcjX.
Difficulty • There’s a one-mile loop trail and a short ½ mile out-and-back trail.
Other attractions • Frankly, these trails are something else to do when you’re visiting Ste. Genevieve or Farmington. Those towns have terrific restaurants and affordable hostelries, and there’s always some sort of festival going on. Use the hikes to work off the calories.
Information • Missouri Department of Conservation, 1-573-290-5730; Ste. Genevieve tourism, 1-573-543-2562 or 1-573-883-7097.
Mark Twain National Forest
What • This is an enormous wilderness area southeast of St. Louis that’s an ideal destination for a short adventure for a day. Day hikes can range from short nature trails to the rugged Ozarks Trail, which can stretch a lot longer than a day. For scenery, the Greer Springs Trail features Missouri’s second largest stream. A hint: Make a plan for your visit. You’ll miss a lot by just jumping in the car and going. Order maps and heck the website about permits and developments.
Where • The closest edge of the forest is between Potosi and Cuba, Mo., just below Interstate 44. The forest is so big, you want to know where you’re going.
Difficulty • Trails range from easy walks under a mile to rugged hikes that go on forever and include backpacking and camping.
Other attractions • The forest has a lot of water for water activities.
Information • Mark Twain National Forest, 401 Fairgrounds Road, Rolla, Mo., 1-573-364-4621; or the National Forest Service will connect you with the ranger station near where you want to go.
Mingo National Wildlife Refuge
What • Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, a national forest and swamp, has a 14-mile scenic drive loop and 50 miles of hiking trails. Stop at the Visitor Center for maps and information. Newbies, stay on the trails. Water moccasins are common especially near the marshes and wet areas deeper into the refuge. Ask about precautions if you plan to go off-trail. The 1-mile Swamp Walk Nature Trail is a boardwalk and wheelchair friendly. The area is open sunrise to sunset; the Visitor Center, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The area has a canoe trail, which traverses streams and a marsh.
Where • 24279 Highway 51, Puxico, Mo.
Difficulty • Most of the walking trails are easy. There is one slope getting from high ground to the marsh that is steep and can be tricky but still not difficult.
Other attractions • Nearby Puxico is a classic country town where restaurants are called diners and the skating rink is a young folks meeting place, and then, there’s the Indian Hills winery. The federal park is the biggest draw for the area.
Information • 1-573-222-3589. The refuges has a $3 per vehicle entry fee you pay at the entrance kiosks or the Visitor Center.
Rock Bridge Memorial State Park
What • Just southeast of Columbia, Mo., this park has trails for any preference. The Devils Icebox Trail at only a half-mile on a boardwalk, leads to and goes through Connor’s Cave, which is a 150-foot segment carved out by a stream that’s still there. Bring flashlights, helmets and wear good shoes. It connects with the 3-mile Spring Brook Trail, which also crosses streams and requires some wading.
Where • Easiest route: Interstate 70 to Missouri Highway 163, south from Columbia to the parking lot.
Difficulty • Moderate; Spring Brook is moderate/rugged. The park has longer, more rugged trails.
Other attractions • Find lots of stuff to do in Columbia, Mo., such as visit the University of Missouri or bike the Katy Trail.
Information • 1-417-264-7600;
Wakonda State Park trails
What • Wakonda State Park doesn’t get the attention it deserves because it’s in the northeast corner of the state, far from the Ozarks. But if you have children, enjoy flatter hiking and like water, put this on your easy-to-do bucket list. The park is wrapped around a horseshoe lake and several ponds that dominate the park. The 3.5 miles Agate Lake Trail is a loop that includes two earthen bridges over Agate Lake. It’s flat mostly but spends a lot of time near water. For a longer trek, it connects with the Jasper Lake Trail, a 2-mile loop around Jasper Lake. So you can stretch your walk to 6 or so miles.
Where • Fastest route is U.S. Highway 61, which runs adjacent to the park. The more scenic route, which runs along the Mississippi River and through Hannibal, is Highway 79. At Hannibal, a western turn connects you to U.S. 61.
Difficulty • The literature says moderate, but the country is flatter than south of St. Louis. It’s mostly dirt, so rain means mud.
Other attractions • Kids will love the sandy beach. The lake is a favorite of migratory birds, and there’s a hunting season in autumn. Other distractions are associated with nearby Hannibal.
Information • 1-573-655-2280
Washington State Park
What • This is a rustic park with an array of hiking trails. The park is known for its wildflowers, so now is the time to get down there. The blooming may be later than usual because of the rainy April and early May. The Thousand Steps Trail is known for its wildflowers, especially it’s celandine poppies and blue-eyed Mary flowers. To rough it, the 6-mile Rocky Wood Trail is suitable for backpacking and takes about an hour per mile to traverse.
Where • Southwest of De Soto, Mo., Highway 21, about 90 minutes southwest of St. Louis.
Difficulty • Trails range from easy to challenging.
Other attractions • The park itself has a lot of history and other recreation. Fish the Big River, but check on water levels and safety. Structures were built by African-American Civilian Conservation Corps stonemasons, and you can find cabins or campsites if you opt to stay overnight.
Information • 636-586-5768
GET OUT OF TOWN with our weekly newsletter full of tips, tales and reviews.