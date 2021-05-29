Chasing waterfalls: Where to find more than a dozen falls within 100 miles of St. Louis

Something just draws people to a waterfall: the continuous flow of energy and life, the roar that drowns out the rest of the world or the trickle that accentuates it.

While Missouri and Illinois aren’t exactly waterfall hotspots, the rockier terrain in the southern parts of the states (the parts not smoothed over by glaciers eons ago) offers some outcroppings and crannies for water to flow through, and occasionally, gush over the side.

“I wish we were more like the Smokies, where they actually have waterfall tours,” said Greg Combs, the eastern regional director of Missouri State Parks. “We have our own special places, but just in a different way.” The state’s signature and highest waterfall is Mina Sauk Falls, at 132 feet, and it definitely has a “wow factor,” says Combs.

Many waterfalls mentioned here are “dry falls,” meaning they flow strongest after a good rain. Some are spring-fed, which means it’s likely they’ll flow year-round, even if it’s just a trickle.