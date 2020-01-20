How to find time to travel this year

NORFOLK, Va. - The expression on my face must have shown my sheer frustration. I had been waiting half an hour for Fred - make that F.R.E.D. (Free Ride Every Day.) This eco-friendly taxi comes equipped with battery power and solar roof and is available on request for those in need of a ride to a specific Norfolk destination. As luck would have it, I needed F.R.E.D. on the day it was scheduled ...