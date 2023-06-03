Penny Orrick of Easton, Missouri, is scheduled to arrive from Elwood, Kansas, on horseback in St. Joseph, Missouri, at 7:30 p.m. June 17. She will be the last of about 700 riders who will have relayed a mailbag from one horse and rider to another for 10 days straight. Riding 24/7, the journey will have covered 1,996 miles after having started in Sacramento, California, on June 7.

If the modern-day scenario sounds vaguely familiar, it is because Orrick and her fellow horseback riders will be re-creating the same feat as the men who rode for the Pony Express during its 18-month existence well over 150 years ago, between April 3, 1860, and Oct. 24, 1861.

The mail pouch Orrick will be carrying will be packed with as many as 1,000 letters sent by people from all over the world who will have paid $5 for their missive to be carried on the ride. That is the same postage per ounce required 163 years ago, but it’s the equivalent of over $130 in today’s dollars. Back then the cost was deemed worthwhile as opposed to having a letter take a month before reaching the west coast by stagecoach.

“Yes, today in an age when an email can reach its destination anywhere in the world in less than a second, the Pony Express continues delivering mail by horse for $5 a letter, and it still takes 10 days,” says Pam Dixon-Simmons, president of the National Pony Express Association.

“The NPEA was formed in 1978, and our 700-plus volunteer members have re-created the entire distance of the ride every year since 1980, except during COVID in 2020,” Dixon-Simmons says. “It is a way for us to honor one of the most daring and romantic chapters of the American West and a unique chapter in the history of our nation.

“We also make presentations on the history of the Pony Express and help maintain the National Pony Express Historic Trail and the many statues and monuments along the route that commemorate the Pony Express. We want to help keep the memory alive.”

The route today’s riders follow is as much of the original trail as possible, Starting in Missouri it then took the most accessible route west traversing Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada before ending in Sacramento.

The commemorative re-ride takes place every June with the start alternating between St. Joseph and Sacramento. Since riders travel through the night it is planned to coincide with a full moon to give riders light.

“St. Joseph is as far as the railroad went in 1860,” says Gary Chilcote, President of the Missouri Chapter of the NPEA. “That is why Missouri was the origin of the Pony Express. My office today is in the 1858 Patee House and Museum in St. Joseph, the same building that was the headquarters of the Pony Express in 1860.

“The Pony Express Museum, which is the original location of the Pony Express stables, is a block away. We only have five blocks of the trail in Missouri before it reaches the Missouri River. In the 1860s a boat would be waiting for the rider, but today they gallop across the Pony Express Bridge, which carries U.S. Route 30 over the river.”

Letters are still carried in a mail pouch, called a mochila, the Spanish word for “knapsack.” Designed to be easy to transfer from horse to horse during the brief station stops, it is locked, and only mail from the start of the route is carried, so there are no letters added or delivered along the way.

In 1860 the letters were wrapped in oilskin inside the mochila to protect them from the weather and the perspiration from the horse. “Today we have upgraded to plastic,” Orrick says laughing.

“We still take the oath required of the original riders,” Orrick says. “it includes an agreement that we will not use profane language, drink intoxicating liquors, and not quarrel or fight with any other rider.”

Another difference in the re-ride is the riders. Today about half are women, but in 1860 the Pony Express advertised for “young, skinny, experienced men not over 18.” The advertisement concluded by stating that orphans were preferred.

Only two pieces of mail carried by the Pony Express are known to survive. According to an article in Smithsonian Magazine in 2010, both are from a ride in 1860 when an ill-fated Pony Express rider whose name has been lost to history vanished when crossing Nevada and was presumed killed by American Indians.

Two years later, in May 1862, the mail pouch was recovered, and one of the two surviving letters was delivered to a business addressee in New York City. Written across the envelope in a precise Spenserian script were the words “Recovered from mail stolen by the Indians in 1860.” Today the envelopes are among the most historically significant pieces of mail in U.S. postal history.

There were about 165 waystations where the mochila was transferred to a fresh horse and rider, and whenever possible along the re-ride today exchanges are made at those same remaining outposts. An example is the log cabin at the Samuel Machette Pony Express Station and museum in the center of a city park in the tiny town of Gothenburg, Nebraska.

“Often there are ceremonies and crowds of people watching, and the incoming rider will remain to answer questions as the new rider leaps on the fresh mount and gallops off,” Dixon-Simmons says.

When the Pony Express left St. Joseph on its very first run in 1860, it was thought the railroad would beat the telegraph to the west coast, and the ride started with the mayor of St. Joseph stating that “hardly will the dust of the galloping pony subside before it is replaced by a puff of steam on the horizon.”

However, his assessment proved incorrect. On June 16, 1860, about 10 weeks after the Pony Express began operations, Congress authorized a bill subsidizing the building of a transcontinental telegraph line to connect the Pacific Coast. The long-distance link was made on Oct. 26, 1861, and the Pony Express was officially terminated. The last letters had already been dispatched by horse and arrived in early November.

Just like on that first ride, today Orrick and all the NPEA riders wear the same uniforms written records indicate were worn by the original riders. Included are a red long-sleeve shirt and brown vest, a brown cowboy hat (or a helmet if the rider prefers,) and a yellow bandanna around the neck.

Now the progress of the ride is tracked worldwide on the NPEA website in real time though a GPS device inside the mochila that every five minutes pings the location of the rider to a satellite. A support vehicle follows near the riders, staying as close as it can, but some of the terrain is exceptionally remote without roads or even a wireless signal. Ham radio operators are stationed on those trail locations to report on progress or any problems with the horse or rider that might require attention.

“As a National Historic Trail overseen by the National Park Service, parts of the trail are easily accessible by the public and are open for hiking, biking and horseback riding,” Dixon-Simmons says, “but a significant part of the route follows highways and backroads, and in some areas you can only access the trail by horse.”

The Pony Express was briefly revived and awarded a new contract in 1983 when a massive landslide blocked California’s Highway 50 between Whitehall and Kyburz, eliminating mail to several small mountain communities. A contract between the U.S. Postal Service and the National Pony Express Association was signed, and over six weeks modern-day riders carried 60,000 pieces of mail to the isolated communities in what has become known as the “Slide Ride.”

Interestingly, the Pony Express re-ride is especially popular in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, formally the nation of Czechoslovakia. “They hold their own reenactment over there and have come to the United States to participate in our re-ride as well,” Dixon-Simmons says. “They are enamored with the history of the western frontier, but a lot of people throughout Europe and Australia follow the ride, too.”

Dixon-Simmons is the perfect person to be president of the NPEA. Her grandparents’ ranch in Rescue, California, was one of the many waystations where Pony Express horses were changed.

“The Pony Express was a big part of my life growing up,” she remembers. “My grandmother was so proud to own that property since it was an important piece of American history.”

Send a letter Sidebar During the yearly re-ride the NPEA carries personally addressed envelopes, each hand-stamped with a special U.S. Post Office cancellation. Letters are hand addressed by volunteers on lightweight stationery highlighting a different historical event, site or person important in the history of the Pony Express. The cost is $5, the same as in 1860. To send a letter, visit: nationalponyexpress.org/re-ride/send-a-letter/