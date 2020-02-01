Nashville's SoundWaves and other great indoor water parks within a tank of gas of St. Louis

When booking a hotel in the winter, especially when my kids were younger, an indoor pool was a must. Now that they are teens, an indoor water park is even better.

I recently visited the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville where we found SoundWaves, one of the best indoor water parks I've ever seen. And that opinion was formed before I noticed that there was an upper level with an infinity pool for adults only and a full bar. You can sip your wine in the pool and keep an eye on the kids running from water slide to climbing wall to lazy river to wave simulator. Yes, there is a wave simulator, a double FlowRider where you can learn to surf —or just flop around on a board if that's more your, um, style.

But before libations were to be had, I love a good water slide. SoundWaves looks sleek, with its modern design, skylights and big windows. And it's huge at 111,000 square feet, but you can't be a good water park without a good water slide.