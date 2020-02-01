You are the owner of this article.
Nashville's SoundWaves and other great indoor water parks within a tank of gas of St. Louis
When booking a hotel in the winter, especially when my kids were younger, an indoor pool was a must. Now that they are teens, an indoor water park is even better. 

I recently visited the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville where we found SoundWaves, one of the best indoor water parks I've ever seen. And that opinion was formed before I noticed that there was an upper level with an infinity pool for adults only and a full bar. You can sip your wine in the pool and keep an eye on the kids running from water slide to climbing wall to lazy river to wave simulator. Yes, there is a wave simulator, a double FlowRider where you can learn to surf —or just flop around on a board if that's more your, um, style. 

But before libations were to be had, I love a good water slide. SoundWaves looks sleek, with its modern design, skylights and big windows. And it's huge at 111,000 square feet, but you can't be a good water park without a good water slide. 

You'll find a handful of them here. Some go down on tubes, some bareback, some in a raft made for four. We loved the Rapid Remix, where the raft takes you through a series of vortex loops, complete with 21 LED lights and 12 music speakers. My kids also loved the Record Launch, which is two slides; one of them (my favorite) takes you down a steep dip before spinning you in a centrifugal whirl before dumping you in the pool. My 13-year-old said it reminded him of a similar ride at Grafton's Raging Rivers. 

You can create packages with your hotel stay at Gaylord Opryland, a hotel adventure itself, or pay for day passes (available on a first-come, first-serve basis).  

More info • soundwavesgo.com

Other great indoor water parks within a few hours of St. Louis 

