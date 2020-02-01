Nashville's SoundWaves and other great indoor water parks within a tank of gas of St. Louis

When booking a hotel in the winter, especially when my kids were younger, an indoor pool was a must. Now that they are teens, an indoor water park is even better.
I recently visited the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville where we found SoundWaves, one of the best indoor water parks I've ever seen. And that opinion was formed before I noticed that there was an upper level with an infinity pool for adults only and a full bar. You can sip your wine in the pool and keep an eye on the kids running from water slide to climbing wall to lazy river to wave simulator. Yes, there is a wave simulator, a double FlowRider where you can learn to surf —or just flop around on a board if that's more your, um, style.
But before libations were to be had, I love a good water slide. SoundWaves looks sleek, with its modern design, skylights and big windows. And it's huge at 111,000 square feet, but you can't be a good water park without a good water slide.
You'll find a handful of them here. Some go down on tubes, some bareback, some in a raft made for four. We loved the Rapid Remix, where the raft takes you through a series of vortex loops, complete with 21 LED lights and 12 music speakers. My kids also loved the Record Launch, which is two slides; one of them (my favorite) takes you down a steep dip before spinning you in a centrifugal whirl before dumping you in the pool. My 13-year-old said it reminded him of a similar ride at Grafton's Raging Rivers.
You can create packages with your hotel stay at Gaylord Opryland, a hotel adventure itself, or pay for day passes (available on a first-come, first-serve basis).
More info • soundwavesgo.com
Other great indoor water parks within a few hours of St. Louis
Great Wolf Lodge
This is the first indoor water park I ever experienced and to both me and my kids (who were 2 and 4 at the time), this was absolutely jaw-dropping. We were at the one in Kansas City, Kansas, whose 40,000 square feet includes a four-story playground with dumping buckets, slides and water blasters at the center of it all. There are 18 locations of Great Wolf Lodge now; many are resorts so expansive you don't need to leave at all. But we will always love the KC one, plus, it's only a 3- to 4-hour drive depending on where you live in the metro St. Louis area. Water park passes are included with your room.
More info • greatwolf.com/kansas-city
Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort in Utica, Illinois
Though smaller than Great Wolf Lodge, the Grand Bear's 24,000-square-foot indoor park features a family favorite: the wave pool. Every 15 minutes, a horn sounds and crowds gather in the large pool area for waves big enough to knock you over. The park also features a lazy river, a hot tub, a large water-filled playground area, a kiddie pool and two three-story water slides that take you outdoors before dumping you in a swirling pool. Passes are included with your room.
More info • grizzlyjacksresort.com
Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake of the Ozarks
Across from the mini-golf course at the newly renovated resort (formerly Tan-Tar-A) you will find the 20,000-square-foot Jolly Mon indoor water park. There are two big slides that my kids and I loved and a lazy river, where I spent about an hour floating with the current. The highlight is a three-story treehouse with slides, bridges, water blasters, tunnels and a 600-gallon tipping bucket. It’s $17 per day for hotel guests.
More info • Margaritavillelakeresortoftheozarks.com
CoCo Key in Kansas City
At more than 55,000 square feet, this is one of the bigger indoor water parks in the area. It has all the necessities: an aquatic jungle gym, a lazy river, a wading pool for little ones as well as several big slides for bigger ones. The park is attached to the Adam's Mark Hotel and is available as part of a package or as a day rate.
More info • cocokeykansascity.com
Castle Rock, Branson
Branson itself offers plenty of attractions for families, from ziplines to shows to Silver Dollar City. But if your kids need a little more, the 30,000-square-foot park at Castle Rock features body slides, tube slides, a lazy river, kiddie slides, an activity pool and an interactive play structure with tipping bucket. Admission is part of some hotel packages or day passes are available.
More info • castlerockbranson.com
Splash Country at Grand Country Resort, Branson
The park features a big play structure as well as an activity pool and lazy river as well as two new slides. More than 30 feet tall and with twists and turns totaling 400 feet of slides with an LED light show, these are sure to delight older kids (on many of the slides, there is a 48-inch height requirement). Water park is included for hotel guests.
More info • Grandcountry.com