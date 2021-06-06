Visit some of Washington's lesser-known monuments

Almost certainly you are familiar with the Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln monuments in the nation’s capital. These iconic memorials are the most photographed and most frequently visited. But there are more than 160 other memorials in the city.
You may not be familiar with some of the less well-known memorials. For example, were you aware there is a statue to Albert Einstein, or a monument to a post office box?
Here’s our guide to a few favorites.
Washington, D.C. monuments
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial
This expansive memorial is dedicated to the memory of the 32nd president of the United States.
Dedicated on May 2, 1997, it covers more than 7 acres adjacent to the southwest side of the Tidal Basin along the Cherry Tree Walk between the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials. Through statues and quotes it traces 12 years of United States history through a sequence of four outdoor rooms, one for each of FDR's terms in office.
The monument begins with a likeness of Roosevelt riding in a car during his first inaugural speech and ends with him seated in a wheelchair.
In addition to other numerous statues and inscriptions on walls of the memorial, moving water is a symbolic component inside each of the four "rooms.”
In the first room one large water drop depicts the crash of the economy that led to the Great Depression. In the second room multiple stair-like drops pay homage to the Tennessee Valley Authority dam-building project. The drops are symbolic of the Works Project Administration and the rebuilding of America after the Great Depression. Chaotic falls at varying angles in the third room signify World War II, followed by a still pool in the final room symbolic of Roosevelt's death.
The elaborate memorial is contrary to the wish of Roosevelt. He had remarked to Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter that if Congress made a monument in his honor, he would like it to be no larger than the size of his desk and positioned in front of the National Archives. Obliging this request, Congress placed a desk-sized stone and a plaque in honor of FDR in that exact location. However, years later, it was agreed a more fitting tribute was warranted and the memorial’s present-day location was selected.
Eisenhower Memorial
Just completed in September, this large memorial was designed by world-renowned architect Frank O. Gehry and is located near the U.S. Capitol.
The space is defined by an artistically woven stainless-steel tapestry 447 feet long and 60 feet tall depicting the Pointe du Hoc promontory of France’s Normandy coastline during peacetime. The artistic image serves as a symbol of the peace Eisenhower sought and won as Supreme Allied Commander during World War II, and then nurtured as the 34th president.
Below the tapestry, on one side statues depict Eisenhower in his role as president surrounded by advisers in the Oval Office.
Underneath the other side of the tapestry, statues re-create a scene where Gen. Eisenhower is addressing his troops as they prepare to go into battle. The group of figures honor the military accomplishments of Eisenhower, along with the soldiers who fought at the Battle of Normandy. Above the figures these words are engraved, spoken by Eisenhower on his D-Day address to his troops on June 6, 1944:
"The tide has turned! Together the free men of the world are marching together to victory!"
African American Civil War Memorial
Early in the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln created African American regiments in the Union Army and Navy. This memorial honors those units, which were especially despised by the opposing army and even faced discrimination from within their own military.
More than 200,000 African Americans filled the 175 regiments of the United States Colored Troops, comprising approximately one-tenth of the Union’s forces.
The granite-paved plaza includes a nine-foot statue called "The Spirit of Freedom," which features Black servicemen from the Army and Navy in the front, and another soldier along with his family in the back. "The Spirit of Freedom’s" face watches over them.
Dedicated in 1998 it is outside the African American Civil War Museum.
Albert Einstein Memorial
Not all the monuments in our nation’s capital are related to wars, politicians and American history. A 12-foot-high likeness of Albert Einstein is situated in an elm and holly grove on the grounds of the National Academy of Sciences grounds. Unveiled in 1979, it honors the centennial of the great scientist's birth.
The oversized, seated Einstein is holding a paper with mathematical equations summarizing three of his most important scientific contributions: the photoelectric effect, the theory of general relativity and the equivalence of energy and matter.
National Native American Veterans Memorial
The National Native American Veterans Memorial premiered in November on the grounds of the National Museum of the American Indian. Literature at the monument notes Native Americans serve in the military at one of the highest rates of any ethnic group, and that they have served in every major military conflict in the U.S. since the Revolutionary War.
The memorial design is by Harvey Pratt, a member of both the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes of Oklahoma. Pratt is an artist and Marine Corps Vietnam veteran.
The design is an elevated stainless-steel circle balanced on an intricately carved stone drum. The circle is meaningful to Native American communities and represents the cycle of life, the cycle of the season and the cyclical nature of time.
The circle is also symbolic of a circular gathering place for storytelling, prayer or ceremony, and the memorial is indeed meant to be interactive. It incorporates water and fire meant to be used for sacred ceremonies, benches for tribal gatherings and reflection, and four lances where veterans, family members, tribal leaders and others can tie cloths for prayers and healing.
The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial
Located just southwest of the Pentagon, this permanent outdoor memorial pays an emotional tribute to the 184 men, women and children who died as victims inside the building and on American Airlines Flight 77 during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The two-acre memorial consists of 184 stainless steel benches. Each bench is inscribed with a victim's name on the end, and arches over a shallow reflecting pool of water. If more than one family member died in the crash, the name of each is inscribed in the pool, as well as on their individual bench.
Benches are arranged according to the victims' ages, starting with Dana Falkenberg, age 3, to John Yamnicky Sr., age 71.
The benches are positioned in opposite directions so visitors reading the names of those inside the building at the time of impact face the wall of the Pentagon where the plane struck. Benches dedicated to victims aboard the plane are arranged so that those reading the engraved name will be facing skyward along the path the plane traveled.
The memorial was constructed from a design by the husband and wife team of Julie Beckman and Keith Kaseman of Philadelphia.
The Signers of the Declaration of Independence Memorial
The memorial to the heroic signers of the Declaration of Independence depicts the signatures of the original 56 men who risked their lives as they declared open rebellion against England with their signatures. It is located on Signer’s Island in Constitution Gardens on the National Mall, not far from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The memorial is a gift from the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration and consists of 56 stone blocks, each engraved with a facsimile of a different signer's signature highlighted in gold. It was dedicated on July 2, 1984, exactly 208 years after the Congress voted to approve the Declaration of Independence.
The Vietnam Women's Memorial
This solitary, engrossing statue depicts three uniformed women aiding a wounded soldier and is dedicated to the women of the United States who served in the Vietnam War. It is adjacent to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which contains the names of all those killed in the Vietnam War.
Diane Carlson Evans, a former Army nurse, founded the Vietnam Women's Memorial Project in 1984 that lead to the creation and placement of the statue. The monument was designed by Glenna Goodacre and dedicated on Nov. 11, 1993.
While the intentions of the memorial are certainly noble, it has been described as inaccurate. While it depicts nurses giving medical care on the field of battle, such care was only given by U.S. Army medics and U.S. Navy corpsmen, with nurses working exclusively in military hospitals.
United States Air Force Memorial
Dedicated on Oct. 14, 2006, with approximately 30,000 people attending, the dramatic design of this memorial symbolizes the flying spirit of the Air Force. Three stainless steel spires soar 270 feet skyward before curving outward in arcs that represent the contrails of the Air Force Thunderbirds as they disperse in a "bomb burst" maneuver.
Only three of the traditional four contrails in the maneuver are depicted. The absent contrail is not used in the “missing man” formation traditionally used at Air Force funeral flyovers.
Located adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery, the memorial includes granite walls engraved with inscriptions describing valor and values of Air Force aviation pioneers, and its predecessor military organizations.
The memorial was the last project of American architect James Ingo Freed, well known for designing the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Historic Congressional Cemetery
In a sense every tombstone in this 38-acre cemetery is a monument unto itself. Founded in 1807, the first burials included the master stone mason of the new United States Capitol building, and the infant daughter of Benjamin Henry Latrobe, architect of the Capitol.
Congressional Cemetery is also the final resting place of many other notables including Tobias Lear (personal secretary to George Washington), Commodore Thomas Tingey (first commandant of the Washington Navy Yard), Gen. Archibald Henderson (commandant of the Marine Corps for 30 years), William Thornton (architect of the U.S. Capitol) and Robert Mills (architect of the Washington Monument).
Other burials include Matthew Brady (Civil War photographer), Belva Lockwood (the first woman to practice law before the Supreme Court), John Philip Sousa (conductor of the U.S. Marine Band) and J. Edgar Hoover (first director of the FBI).
The cemetery is also the final resting place for 16 Senators, 68 members of the House and more.
P.O. Box 1142 Memorial
Perhaps the most peculiar monument in Washington is the solitary stone “dedicated” to what occurred at the location of this Post Office Box. The stone can be found along the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Fort Hunt Park.
For four years during World War II, portions of the fort, which date to the Spanish American War, housed top secret intelligence programs that operated clandestinely using the post office box as the designation for the activities carried out at the location.
One program communicated with captured American soldiers to coordinate their escape. Another operation carried out the interrogation of 4,000 high-ranking prisoners of war, resulting in the discovery of many of Germany's secret programs, including research to develop the atomic bomb.
Knowledge of what occurred at the fort only became public about 15 years ago, and the memorial stone honors the soldiers who served in the United States Military Intelligence Service under the project name “Post Office Box 1142.”
For more info
For more memorials in Washington follow these links:
Tripadvisor • tinyurl.com/yxb97k7e
Destination DC • washington.org/visit-dc/must-see-memorials-monuments-national-mall