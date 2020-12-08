Where the seed for 'I yam what I yam' was born on Dec. 8, 1894

People from all around the world, from the very young to the very old, all get a smile on their faces when they hear the name Popeye the Sailor!

Did you know that Popeye was started in Illinois?

Elzie Crisler Segar was born Dec. 8, 1894, in Chester.

He always wanted to be a cartoonist. At age 12, he procured his first job at Chester's Opera House, which was started in 1875. He stuck with his passion, and after taking a mail order cartooning course, Popeye was born. It is said the characters were fashioned after people Segar knew in Chester.

Time went on, and by chance, two people in 1972 met while looking at a Popeye poster. They both had a love for Popeye and the collectibles he inspired. Debbie and Mike Brooks, later husband and wife, spent years collecting together. In 1990, they heard that the Opera House in Chester was available.

They bought it and moved to Chester. On Nov. 10, 1989, Debbie started the Official Popeye Fan Club. In August 1994, Spinach Can Collectibles opened its doors. The fan club had a new home.

To this day, you can still make the trip to Chester, about 25 south of Red Bud, get a map and follow the Trail of Stars that shows the location of Popeye and friends statues around town.