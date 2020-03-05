Treasure your time

BO: Haley, Grace and Maddie go with their mother to Bowood Farms and Cafe Osage in the Central West End for no reason at all — except to terrify Christi by pointing out that, eventually, all her children will move out, and she will be alone and friendless.

GH: Rude. But it is nice to finally get away from the farm and see some familiar St. Louis locales. This scene begins with some footage of downtown, including the spray plaza at Citygarden and a disorienting shot of the Gateway Arch that sent us to Google Maps to determine its vantage point (East St. Louis).

It’s impossible to know which interactions are genuinely organic and which are orchestrated by producers. But this moment with Christi and her daughters is nice. What parent can’t relate to the idea of wanting to treasure the remaining time with kids living at home?

That said, we learn that each sibling is required to display a giant mother-child portrait in his or her bedroom. Christi says (optimistically) that having her face in their rooms keeps the kids honest.

BO: I can’t with the portraits, so moving on: Here’s the second proposal conversation about Haley’s future. I agree — this is a relatable moment of what seems like fairly candid conversation.

“I’m just trying to figure out the best way to have it all,” Haley says.

GH: Good God, Lemon.

BO: Maddie points out that Haley needs to be more “selfish” in pursuing her dreams.