Trick-or-treaters walk past a crime scene in the 3700 block of West 26th Street, where a 7-year-old girl was shot while trick-or-treating Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Chicago. A 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating in a bumblebee outfit was critically injured Thursday night during a shooting on Chicago's West Side. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP)