TRICKS OF CARDINALS TRADES

QUESTION: The Cardinals are great at draft and develop and terrible at trades. How is this so hard for people to see and say?
BENFRED: If you ignore the Paul Goldschmidt trade (that worked out pretty well so far) and only focus on recent years, you can make a case. But the Cardinals are not terrible at trade evaluation, historically. Quite the opposite, really.
It used to be, for years, that the players the Cardinals traded away did little if anything else at their new locations. The start of the shift seemed to be around 2017 when the Cardinals sent Marco Gonzales away for Tyler O'Neill. Gonzales has been a very valuable starter for the Mariners. O'Neill still looks like a 4-A hitter with the Cardinals. And then there are the more recent examples like Randy Arozarena and Luke Voit, some of which are still not able to be graded completely because of the prospects moved around in the trades.
It's a bigger conversation about player evaluation and projections and coaching. Why did the Cardinals feel the Matt Carpenter extension was a good idea? Why was O'Neill worth losing Gonzales, and prioritizing over a guy like Randy Arozarena? What projections were off in the string of regrettable signings of free-agent relievers. Why did Ozuna mash in Miami and Atlanta but not St. Louis?
The Cardinals missed on these kinds of calls so rarely in the past, it's the uptick of decisions that have not worked out that should lead to an audit.
