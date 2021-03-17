Triya Gudipati

Parkway West Middle School

Grade: 8

Favorite word: Sassafras because it’s just such a fun word to say!

Hero: Becky Lynch, a WWE professional wrestler.

Favorite movie: I am really into the “Harry Potter” series, both the books and movies. My absolute favorite is “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

Favorite game: Monopoly because I like to solve puzzles.

Best part of school: The people! I am very extroverted, so I love interacting with others and hanging out with my friends.

Favorite thing about yourself: How hard I work; I give my all if I want to achieve something.

Food you could eat every day: Krispy Kreme doughnuts! If they are fresh, I can finish off a whole dozen.