Tropidelic with the Ries Brothers, Little Dylan’s All-STL Tribute, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops

When 7 p.m. March 12 (Tropidelic with the Ries Brothers), 7 p.m. March 13 (Little Dylan’s All-STL Tribute), 7 p.m. March 14 (Aaron Kamm and the One Drops) • Where City Foundry STL, 3700 Forest Park Avenue • How much $15-$20 for Little Dylan (other shows are sold out) • More info jamopresents.com

New to the concert scene are shows presented at City Foundry STL, which hasn’t even opened for business yet. The opening lineup of shows includes Tropidelic with the Ries Brothers, Little Dylan’s All-STL Tribute, and Aaron Kamm and the One Drops. Acts including River Kittens and Zita Lioness are on the way. Tickets are sold in groups of two to six, and COVID-19 safety guidelines are enforced. Jamo Presents is behind the shows. By Kevin C. Johnson