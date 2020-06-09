Try a national park out West

Though parks such as Yellowstone, Grand Tetons and Yosemite can get a little crowded in the summer months, there are still many places to spread out (and the "crowds" are usually people in cars). We're talking wide open spaces here.

Most do charge an entrance fee, but it's minimal and you get so much in return: unclutter night skies, wildlife, rock formations that look like they are from another planet. Some restrictions are still in place at these, so do your research.

Consider some of these lesser-traveled ones:

Zion National Park in southern Utah, famous for its red cliffs and waterfalls, has partially reopened but shuttle service remains shut down, sometimes forcing the entrance to close after the limited number of parking lots fill up.

Arches National Park : With more than 2,000 natural stone arches, this red rock wonderland is mostly open though campgrounds are closed.

The Badlands of South Dakota with its otherworldly rock formations, rich fossil beds and abundant wildlife, is mostly reopened including trails, campgrounds and roads.

